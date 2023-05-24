Effective Tuesday, May 23, the City of Salida will no longer be issuing Vital Records requests for Chaffee County. This service will now be managed by Chaffee County Public Health. Vital Records include birth and death certificates.
The public may make an appointment to request Certified Birth or Certified Death certificates at https://ChaffeeCountyVitalRecords.rsvpify.com or call 719-539-4501 during regular business hours. CCPH will not be accepting public walk-ins at this time. Vital Record appointments will be held on Tuesdays 1:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2-4:30 p.m. and Thursdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Requestors will need current and valid identification and proof of their relationship to the person’s record being requested. Details of acceptable identification and relationship proof can be found on the application forms. Application forms will be located on the RSVPIFY website, the www.chaffeecounty.org website under Public Health, or at CCPH’s office at 448 East 1st Street, Suite 137.
Customers who wish to order certificates online may use the secure email portal at https://securemail.state.co.us/ and send requests to hrussell@chaffeecounty.org. Do not email personal information without using the secure state email portal. Customers who need to make corrections to their record or report lost or stolen certificates should visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Vital Records page at https://cdphe.colorado.gov/vitalrecords
Chaffee County marriage and divorce records are available through the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s office at 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida or call 719-539-4004.
“Chaffee County Public Health is excited to take on the county’s Vital Records Program, and we ask that the public is patient and understanding throughout this transition from the City of Salida. We will do everything we can to ensure that we issue birth and death certificates in an efficient and timely manner,” says Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH director.
For questions concerning the Vital Records Program, please call 719-539-4510 or email hrussell@chaffeecounty.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.