Expressing concern over “alarming” upward trends in Coronavirus transmission in the state and county, Chaffee County Public Health will host a virtual town hall on Facebook Live and Zoom on Friday, Oct. 23 to discuss the state of COVID-19 in the area.
CCPH representatives, along with representatives from Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, Buena Vista and Salida School Districts and Solvista Health will be present for the teleconference, according to a news release from CCPH director Andrea Carlstrom Monday.
The purpose of the town hall will be to provide updates on COVID-19, as well as to address citizen concerns.
Questions may be submitted ahead of time to Carlstrom at acarlstrom@chaffeecounty.org
“The trends we are seeing in Chaffee County and Colorado are alarming. The risk of transmission is increasing, and I am concerned that if we do not make thoughtful and proactive decisions now, we might jeopardize the ability to continue in the Level 2 of the Safer at Home order. Friday’s town hall will highlight various strategies to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Carlstrom said.
The general public can submit questions by 5 p.m. Thursday to Andrea Carlstrom at acarlstrom@chaffeecounty.org.
To access the town hall via Facebook, go to https://www.facebook.com/COVID19ChaffeeCounty/.
To join by Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/304209587
Meeting ID: 304 209 587
To call into the Zoom, dial 346-248-7799 and then enter the meeting ID: 304 209 587.
The town hall will be recorded and then shared with the local media, as well as on the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page.
For questions about accessing the town hall, call 719-539-4510.For further questions about accessing the town hall, call 719-539-4510.
