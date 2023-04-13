Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1166 is sponsoring two $1,000 scholarships for graduating students intending to pursue trade/vocational school education. Home school students are eligible for consideration.
Applications are available at the Buena Vista High School Guidance Counselor Office and the VFW 1166 Post located at 27318 CR 314 (Johnson Village, open noon to 9 p.m.). Application requirements include submission of an essay explaining “What living in America means to me.” Applications must be delivered to the BVHS Guidance Counselor Office or to VFW Post 1166 no later than 12 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Scholarship funds will be forwarded to the student’s trade/vocational school for deposit in the student’s account. Contact Mike Perry (mikeperry2020@gmail.com) if additional information is required.
