The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will be hosting a Veteran Resources Fair on Thursday, March 16, from noon to 3 p.m. and a town hall, 3-4 p.m. The event, which will be held at the Cliff Sexton American Legion Post 55 338 N. Railroad Street, will offer education, assistance, and information on VA services and benefits. A previous fair, set for mid-February, was canceled due to weather.
These are community-based opportunities for veterans to get one-on-one support with understanding, accessing and using their benefits and services, then collaborate closely with VA at the local level,” said VA ECHCS Director Michael Kilmer.
VA ECHCS currently provides care for more than 100,000 veterans in eastern Colorado and surrounding states.
During the resource fairs, veterans will get one-on-one support with understanding, accessing and using their VA benefits and services.
During the culminating one-hour town halls, Kilmer will encourage an exchange of information and feedback that will help the VA meet local veteran needs. He says community-level collaboration is vital to identifying, testing and evaluating innovative solutions.
Kilmer says enrolling helps inform VA healthcare infrastructure investment strategies.
With the Pikes Peak Veteran population expected to outpace that of the Denver metro area over the coming decade, VA ECHCS is preparing to bolster its primary, mental health and specialty care services this year in Colorado Springs by opening Garden of the Gods VA Clinic and Space Center VA Clinic and adding a second floor to the Union Boulevard VA Clinic.
“Registering is one way to keep resources available to vulnerable Veterans,” said Kilmer. “We’ve heard that a lot of Veterans feel enrolling for VA care could take it away from someone who needs it more, but every enrolled Veteran brings VA resources to our communities.”
“If you don’t need it now, you may one day. Even if you already get care elsewhere, it’s a fallback.”
For more information on how to apply, including the documents needed to determine eligibility, visit VA.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.
