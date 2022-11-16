American Legion Post 55 hosted its annual Veterans Day breakfast Friday, serving homemade biscuits and gravy to more than 50 veterans and family members.
“It feels great to come together,” said Sandra Trojanovich, who sat with her husband Don. They’ve been part of American Legion events as long as they’ve been in Buena Vista – nearly 55 years. “The country is so divided, so anything we can do to join together, and anything we can do to honor our veterans, is important.”
Tonya Wyles came to visit with other veterans in the area.
“They appreciate stories more,” she said and laughed. “It’s a good way to get together and talk about when we were cool and to remember friends who aren’t here anymore.”
Wyles said it can be hard being one of the only female veterans in the area.
“As a female, we did almost the same things as the men but we get looked over in favor of the male veterans.” Here in Buena Vista, she said she’s found a “really welcoming community” at the American Legion.
Harry McFarland, who has been coming to American Legion events for 3 years, appreciated all the legion does “for this community and the veterans in this town.”
In addition to Buena Vista’s Post 55, McFarland is also part of Fairplay’s Post 172.
“(Post 172) is the only rider in the area,” he explained. Rider groups often perform escorts and burials. “There are a lot (of riders) on the Front Range, but not out here.”
The sense of community and connection was strong between attendees and volunteers alike.
Servers laughed as they dished out food, and attendees congregated to get to know each other and share their experiences.
Steve Shoemaker, who has been in Buena Vista for a few years, said he might try to get more involved after seeing everyone at breakfast.
“I live close to the VFW, which is more like a tavern,” he said. Shoemaker was part of the army’s medical corps from 1970-73. “We all have something in common here.”
In addition to the many veterans in the area, more than 200 veterans rest at Buena Vista’s Mt. Olivet Cemetery, with some dating back to the Civil War.
“Both union and confederate soldiers are there, and there are more veterans at Iron City, too,” said Gary Crowder, who served breakfast to visitors. The American Legion placed flags at veterans’ graves here in Buena Vista, spanning Mt. Olivet.
In addition to the breakfast, the town’s other Veterans Day events hold a lot of meaning for local veterans.
The Trojanoviches also attended High Country Bank’s Veterans Day Luncheon, where local first graders meted out hand-crafted cards and endless hugs.
“Good on those teachers,” Sandra said. “Not a lot of people realize what it takes to keep America safe and free.”
