Veterans dedicate Ray Lines Highway

American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 Commander Joe Beakey reads a statement at the dedication of Colo. 291 in honor of Ray Lines, Salida’s only World War I combat casualty. The statement was written by Line’s great-granddaughter, who could not be present at the ceremony. Front from left: Greg Jackson, Jim Wilson and Beakey; back: Greg Felt, Dennis Hunter, Ron Carpenter, Jim Dexter, Buddy Myers and Sid Glovan.