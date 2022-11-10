Though she passed away on Oct. 11, Judy Nelson and her work for U.S. troops will not be forgotten.
Originally from Augsburg, Germany, Nelson came to live in Buena Vista from Leadville in 2008 with her husband Reginald, a 23-year flight engineer in the U.S. Air Force and a member of American Legion Post 55.
Nelson and her husband helped the American Legion host events for veterans such as the Wounded Warrior retreats at the Fountain Valley School District Lodge in Chalk Creek and at the Healing Waters Clubhouse at Homestake Trout Club near Leadville.
“This program is such a great example of the wonderful, compassionate community we have here,” Nelson said in a 2015 interview with The Chaffee County Times. “All of the businesses I have ever approached for donations are so generous. Everyone is always willing to give and pitch in to the cause. It’s truly heartwarming.”
“Judy was the type of lady that liked everyone. She would write good things in notes or cards to people that would make them feel better about whatever was maybe keeping them down,” says Darryl Atherton, co-commander of Post 55. “She carried treats in her pockets for doggies. She loved America and was proud to help with anything that could help others. Judy and Reggie both cared a lot for our veterans and helped the American Legion and Auxiliary do many things to promote support for what we do.”
As a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 55, she would amble along the streets, collecting money to fund care packages sent to troops serving overseas. It earned her the nickname Street Walker.
Care packages would consist of canned food, books, toiletries and other items the soldiers might need.
“Judy was a go-getter,” says Dorothy Volk, one of the auxiliary members. “She was a great fundraiser for our auxiliary. Over the years while she was there, we used to send boxes to the troops. For years, we’ve done that, and she was always there to fundraise so that we could buy the products to send to the troops.”
The auxiliary held fundraisers on a monthly basis every year, including at Gold Rush Days. Nelson would help not just with the fundraisers, but also with packing the boxes.
This, combined with her journeys up and down the streets to collect money, earned her a lot of respect for her dependable, hard-working nature.
“Judy was always there for us,” Volk says. “We’re not talking about a young person here … She was a tiny woman but very powerful.”
“In the past 4 years we have mailed 1,053 care packages,” Nelson said in 2015. “I recently spoke to a young recipient of two of those packages, and he said that the troops sit in a circle to open them, hold them to their chests and raise their eyes heavenward to give thanks for not being forgotten. That is why I do this.”
In October 2012, Nelson accepted a challenge on behalf of her auxiliary from Westcliffe’s Legion Auxiliary Unit to see who could show the most support for veterans and soldiers by tying the most yellow ribbons on trees around their town.
“I think our veterans deserve it,” Nelson said at that time. “They are the ones keeping watch over our freedom.”
She also helped out with the auxiliary’s poppy sales fundraiser every year, becoming a popular member to take on that duty, according to Volk.
In 2013, Nelson was awarded a “Certificate of Recognition for Outstanding Volunteerism and Continued Commitment to Support Our Nation’s Military Heroes and Their Families” from the CEO of Forward Operating Base of Colorado in 2013, as well as several certificates of appreciation from the American Legion.
It was sad when the Nelsons moved to Texas, Volk recalls. “Everybody loved her. She used to have fundraising jars in a lot of the businesses in Buena Vista and then she would go and collect them, so everybody knew Judy.
“She befriended a family in Buena Vista whose daughter was very ill, and (the Nelsons) were very generous to that family also. She was always there in a time of need for anybody,” Volk says.
Becoming history
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 55 is closing down by December and relinquishing its charter on account of the ages of the members, Volk says, so they will no longer be working with the American Legion Post 55.
