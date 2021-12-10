Due to programming updates needed to comply with the Sustainability Of The Transportation System Act, motor vehicle registration renewal reminders for Coloradans’ whose vehicle registrations expire in January 2022 will not be mailed in December.
These registration renewal reminders will start being sent on Jan. 3
The programming includes an $11 reduction in the Road Safety surcharge for 2022 among other Sustainability Of The Transportation System Act updates.
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles encourages Coloradans to check when their vehicle registration expires and plan accordingly since December renewal reminders won’t be mailed until Jan. 3, 2022.
The DMV offers a variety of online tools to help Coloradans with vehicle registration, including registration renewals, first-time vehicle registration, registration fees estimator and much more.
Additionally, Coloradans who reside in participating counties can access DMV motor vehicle services at one of the state’s 52 MV Express Kiosks.
Visit myDMV.Colorado.gov or the myColorado™ app, available on Android and iOS devices; MV Express Kiosks, conveniently located throughout Colorado as well as over 35 driver license offices throughout the Centennial State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.