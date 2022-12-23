Due to programming updates that include the implementation of Keep Colorado Wild Pass, motor vehicle registration renewal reminders for Coloradans’ whose vehicle registration expires in January will not be mailed in December.
These registration renewal reminders will start being sent on Jan. 3.
In addition, February vehicle registration renewals reminder cards will be mailed on Jan. 6, 2023.
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) encourages Coloradans to check when their vehicle registration expires and plan accordingly since December renewal reminders won’t be mailed until Jan. 3, 2023.
The Keep Colorado Wild Pass is an optional way for Coloradans to support state parks by purchasing a low-cost annual pass when registering vehicles with the DMV. Visit CPW.State.co.us/aboutus/pages/keep-colorado-wild-pass.aspx for more information on the Keep Colorado Wild Pass.
The DMV offers a variety of online tools to help Coloradans with vehicle registration, including registration renewals, first-time vehicle registration, registration fees estimator and much more.
Additionally, Coloradans who reside in participating counties can access DMV motor vehicle services at one of the state’s 52 MV Express Kiosks.
Coloradans can DMV anywhere. Yes, anywhere. Online, in-office or on the go, Coloradans have more options than ever before. Discover all the ways to DMV at DMV.Colorado.gov/Anywhere
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.