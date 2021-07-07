Chaffee County Public Health is hosting several free, walk up COVID-19 vaccination clinics, it announced in an early afternoon press release June 30.
“Unfortunately, the pandemic is not behind us. With our nation and county’s current vaccination rates, it seems very likely that we will see a third wave of infections in the coming months,” CCPH nurse Cassondra Franco says. “The more people step up to be vaccinated, the more lives we will save and the more hardship we will avoid. If you’ve been hesitant, we get it, but now is the time to get your shot.”
All of the COVID-19 vaccine clinics are walk-ups, no appointment necessary.
The state’s Mobile Vaccine Bus will be at the Buena Vista High School front parking lot, 559 South Railroad St from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday, July 8. The bus will then be in Salida at Thonoff Park near the Chaffee County Courthouse, 104 Crestone Avenue from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and from noon-8 p.m., Saturday, July 10.
Attend these clinics and enter to win a Colorado Parks and Wildlife gift card, donated by an anonymous community member. For more information on the state’s Mobile Vaccine Bus, visit https://www.mobilevax.us
All COVID-19 vaccines are 100% free of cost and no photo ID or insurance information is needed.
Johnson & Johnson (18+) and Pfizer (12+) vaccines will be available at all clinics. Bring a friend, both get vaccinated and receive a prize.
“We strive to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible to everyone. If these dates and times do not work for you, call the CCPH office at 719-539-4510 so we can assist you in finding a vaccine appointment. Let’s step up, protect lives and prevent hardship,” says Franco.
