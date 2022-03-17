Salida Council for the Arts is seeking artists for the 10th annual Valley Visions Show set for April 14-17 at the Salida SteamPlant Ballroom.
The annual show is a showcase for the Arkansas River Valley’s top established and emerging creative talent, featuring up to 60 of the area’s most innovative painters, sculptors, photographers and artisans.
Anyone interested in participating should read the entry guidelines at salidacouncilforthearts.org/valley-visions and submit their work by March 31. Entry fee is $25.
Applications are also being accepted for the council’s arts scholarships, which have increased to $1,000 each this year. Scholarships will be awarded to Salida High School seniors planning to pursue a career in either visual or performing arts.
Application information can be found at salidacouncilforthearts.org/scholarships-grants. Deadline to apply is April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.