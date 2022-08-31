Valley Fellowship Church hosted Back 2 School Bash Aug. 27.
The event featured many attractions such as a face painting, games for kids, food, an inflatable obstacle course and bouncy house. The event was paid for by the church and was free to everyone in the community.
“We just wanted to bless families in the community,” event organizer Jason Tabor said. “So we asked ourselves what could we do to be a blessing to families in the community.”
The event was held as a celebration for students returning to school and as a way to celebrate families in the community.
Valley Fellowship Church has said it plans on holding similar events in the future.
