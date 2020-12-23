The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines continues in Colorado this week.
As of Monday 33,934 vaccine doses had been administered across the state.
Chaffee County was scheduled to received a total of 745 doses in the initial round of shipments including 345 of the Pfizer vaccine and 400 of the Moderna vaccine which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration Friday.
Many first doses have already been administered in Chaffee County to frontline and health care workers including hospital, Emergency Medical Services and public health staff.
While the vaccine provides some long-term hope, the number of positive cases continues to rise.
Chaffee County saw 63 positive cases in the past seven days, 29 of which were reported from Friday to Monday.
Almost half of the cases reported were residents between the ages of 18 and 39.
In the last month, a breakdown of types of spread shows 5.8 percent of cases came from travel outside the county, 29 percent came from community spread with an unknown contact and 65.2 percent were person-to-person spread from known contact with a positive COVID-19 resident.
As of Monday Colorado had a pandemic total of 311,036 cases and 3,511 deaths due to COVID-19
The state reported 1858 new cases Monday and a seven-day moving average of 2,524 per day.
Chaffee County Public Health continues to advise the use of face coverings, handwashing, staying home if sick, social distancing and testing for those with symptoms.
