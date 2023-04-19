The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair at the Buena Vista Post Office to fill positions for carriers and clerks from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Buena Vista Post Office, 110 Brookdale Ave.
To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about available positions, answer questions, and walk future employees through the application process step by step on-site.
Starting pay range is $19.94-$24.42 per hour depending on the position, paid bi-weekly.
Benefits include regular pay increases, paid vacation leave, health insurance and growth opportunities.
Career employees can earn premium long-term benefits that complement good pay. Some of the benefits include:
- Multiple health and life insurance choices,
- Pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan program, similar to a 401(k),
- Vacation time and sick leave.
USPS is an organization that promotes largely from within, offering career development to help prepare employees to achieve their professional goals.
Training programs include entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training and management-to-executive level development.
Postal Service positions open now include entry-level, temporary, part-time and career opportunities that vary by geographical location.
Learn more at www.usps.com/careers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.