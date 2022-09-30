The Salida Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service will host a public meeting about an upcoming prescribed fire project from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
The Pike-San Isabel National Forest & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands will resume prescribed fire projects using the national direction from USFS Chief Randy Moore, a press release stated.
The Forest Service recently completed a 90-day national pause in such projects to review its processes.
“This pause has allowed us time to identify and immediately implement program improvements to ensure firefighters have the resources, tools and support needed to safely carry out this important work,” Moore stated. “The lessons we’ve learned, driven by the best science in the world, will be implemented before we resume our prescribed fire program.”
The North Trout Creek prescribed fire project involves burning two units, up to 917 acres between McGee Gulch and Shields Gulch. The units are approximately 4 miles east of Buena Vista.
Temporary road closures of FRs 305, 315 and 376 will be required. Other roads will remain open to provide alternate access options.
Fire and fuels staff will monitor conditions for potential fall burning. Personnel will monitor forecasted weather and fuel conditions to determine appropriate burn windows.
Burning is expected to take one to three days and could begin in early October or into November.
This prescribed fire project’s goal is to reduce the accumulation of hazardous fuels, restore and maintain healthy and diverse forest ecosystems while allowing fire to play its natural role in the environment and maintain and enhance wildlife habitat, the Forest Service stated.
Prescribed fire smoke may affect people’s health. For more information visit https://www.colorado.gov/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
Once the prescribed fire begins, smoke may be present for several days throughout the Arkansas River Valley and Park County. Fire personnel will monitor the burn units until the fire is completely out.
For more information contact the Salida Ranger District at 719-539-3591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.