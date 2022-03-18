The U.S. Forest Service Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts are seeking public input until April 4 on managing vehicle-based dispersed camping on National Forest System lands in Chaffee, Fremont, Saguache, Park and Lake counties.
The Forest Service hopes to maximize the quality and quantity of dispersed camping on the districts while minimizing the effects on natural resources, Bureau of Land Management lands, nonpublic lands and other forest users, a press release stated.
“The growing desire for public land use brings increased pressure on forest resources, an uptick in user conflicts and a rise in human-caused wildfire occurrences,” said Salida Ranger District recreation program manager Ben Lara. “The extensive, unplanned development of camping spurs is causing resource damage and diminishing the experiences of visitors, including campers, on our public lands.”
The districts are gathering ideas to identify areas where they should concentrate planning efforts, consider other opportunities for dispersed camping, explore potential strategies for management and shape analysis for any proposed actions.
Inputs that specifically address the who, what, where, when, why and how of a suggestion are encouraged. The feedback will help inform public scoping and initiation of an environmental assessment for vehicle-based dispersed camping management on the Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts projected for this summer.
Anyone interested may sign up to receive updates on the project through the project website https://cutt.ly/ISq058h which will provide alerts to anticipated formal comment periods.
To learn more about the project, visit the Dispersed Camping Management Project StoryMap, https://cutt.ly/XSq01Rr
To provide written input and upload documents, visit the project website and select the “Comment/Object on Project” link.
