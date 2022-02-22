CDOT will perform avalanche mitigation operations on US 50 Monarch Pass today, Tues., Feb. 22, beginning at 5 p.m. Motorists will encounter a lengthy delay of at least two hours.
However, please be aware this delay may be extended should unusual circumstances arise. Regional travelers and skiers leaving Monarch Ski Area should plan ahead.
Eastbound traffic will be stopped near Sargents, MP 190. Westbound traffic will be stopped near Maysville, MP 210.
Watch Where You Park
Backcountry users and recreationists are urged to “watch where you park!” CDOT maintenance crews’ first priority is clearing the travel lanes of highways. Once this has been accomplished, crews will then clear the shoulders of the roadway and parking areas as time and resources permit. Please remember to park only in clearly marked and designated parking areas. Anyone leaving a vehicle unattended on the side of the road, runs the risk of breaking the law, being fined, and having their vehicle towed away by law enforcement. (Download the flyer: “Watch Where You Park”)
Know Before You Go
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts, and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
Travel webpage: COtrip.org
Mobile app: COtrip Planner
Check avalanche conditions at CAIC: www.avalanche.state.co.us
Phone hotlines for road and weather conditions: 511 or 303-639-1111
Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts
Subscribe to construction updates & news releases: subscription.cotrip.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.