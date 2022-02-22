Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.