I am urging the Sangre de Cristo voters to keep Joe Redetzke as a board member. Joe has been on the board for seven years and is President of the board.
However, most of all you should know how dedicated to the coop, fair, and knowledgeable he is.
He has completed all the education courses offered by the National Rural Electric Association and has used that knowledge to the advantage of Sangre de Cristo.
Joe is also vice-president of the Colorado Rural Electric Association.
He speaks at many Coop events and is well respected by the other cooperative’s board members. Joe will lead Sangre and keep the cooperative moving forward, in a positive direction.
The other two board members up for election, Blake Bennets for the town of Buena Vista and Michael Robinson at large, are also serving the coop with dedication and integrity.
Both are filling positions of retired directors, and are doing a good job. They have started the education courses and been involved in learning about how to run an electric utility.
We have invested much in their education to lead us, so let us give them a chance to show what they can do for our cooperative.
I hope that the Sangre members will see the new direction that Sangre is moving towards and realize that it takes time for change to come.
The ability to implement alternative energy for this cooperative will take big steps not possible in a few months or even a few years.
Tri-State, Sangre’s power provider is proactively moving towards alternative energy, with nearly 40% of their power coming from wind, solar, and hydro sources. They plan to be to 50% by 2030, and 70% by 2050.
Some cooperatives that have invested in alternative energy, or even sought a new power provider had to pay to buy-out their contract with Tri State.
Many people do not know that this would amount to more than $50 million for Sangre de Cristo.
This is because when the Rural Electric Program was founded in 1940, all distribution cooperatives’ signed agreements with their providers to enable their providers to build their generation plants and transmission lines.
This enabled their providers to use these contracts as collateral to borrow millions of dollars from the government.
Now with interest rates rising, the money to pay off the debt owed to Tri-State would leave Sangre with a huge obligation to pay the money back to whomever loans us the money to buy out, something that would undoubtedly increase the rates we all pay .
As a long time consumer member of Sangre de Cristo and former, 32-year Sangre board member, I am urging all Sangre de Cristo members to get out and vote in this election and retain our current board members.
This is your cooperative and your voice needs to be heard if you want to keep Sangre financially secure and moving forward in its efforts to modernize in this dynamic time of energy innovation.
Thank you and please vote.
Suzy Kelly
Buena Vista
