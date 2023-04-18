UP Railroad land for sale

Union Pacific Railroad has decided to offer for sale a 12.12-acre portion of land along the Arkansas River, but it comes with several conditions, Jeff Post with First Colorado Land Office said.
The land can only be used as commercial property, Post said. That means no residential, including commercial residential, such as hotels.
The property will also require a phase 2 environmental study, which will require soil sample testing, and because of possible contaminants on the property, no outside activity areas, such as playgrounds, are allowed, although Post said he has talked to the railroad about a possible walking path along the riverfront.
Post also said the sale will have no effect on the river or the playholes, which he said were a previous easement from the railroad.
“They won’t go away, despite what’s being written on Facebook,” Post said.
He said there has been quite a bit of interest in the property, but nothing has been settled yet.
