Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper took U.S. Postal Service Postmaster Louis DeJoy to task in a press release late Tuesday afternoon after meeting with him earlier in the day.
Last month, the senators wrote to DeJoy about ongoing service and delivery issues facing Colorado communities and invited DeJoy to join them in a tour of a USPS facility in Colorado.
“For over 2 years, Colorado communities have told us about the painful delays in mail delivery and gaps in USPS services they face, and today, we raised those issues directly to Postmaster DeJoy,” Bennet stated in the release. “Postmaster DeJoy committed to improving service quality in Colorado, and I will continue to hold him and USPS to account for making progress.”
“Coloradans are waiting weeks for their mail. That’s weeks for prescriptions, Social Security payments and important bills. Today we brought Coloradans’ concerns directly to Postmaster DeJoy. His explanations were unsatisfactory and we plan to follow up with USPS to make sure the situation is resolved for Coloradans,” said Hickenlooper.
Buena Vista reliable mail service advocate MaryAnn Uzelac sees the meeting as welcome news of progress in a years-long effort.
“All along, we’ve been sort of working our way up the chain of command anyway, and it’s nice to get to the guy at the top who has the authority to make things better for us,” said Uzelac, founder of the BV Citizens for a Better Post Office Facebook group. “Everybody else has an excuse that there’s someone else up the line, but here we are at the top and I’m, I’m really thrilled that both of our senators are so involved in this.”
However, she is wary of DeJoy’s lack of specifics and cited Hickenlooper’s skepticism as a “healthy thing” given the circumstances.
“We’ve been begging them for a long time to make simple changes, and it had to get to this point and we get another promise of more change,” she said. “There’s always an issue when they’re not specific. There are so many communities (struggling). I’ve read articles from Pennsylvania and the outskirts of Seattle and other communities across the country, so he has a lot more to do than take care of a couple of communities in Colorado. And how do you address what is a massive problem in rural communities, perhaps all across the country? You can’t just fix a half dozen here and neglect the rest of them.”
Uzelac says she can’t predict how DeJoy might be planning to “commit to improving service quality in Colorado” and other service areas in need. However, she remains hopeful that Colorado’s senators and representatives will hold him to account.
“Is he going to totally change his stingy budget policies and invest some money in improving service?” she said. “His vagueness isn’t that reassuring, but I’m optimistic that we have two senators that are not going to just accept it at face value and go away.”
Bennet and Hickenlooper stated in the release they remain committed to improving the reliability and service of the USPS, which Coloradans rely on to receive vital benefits and prescriptions, stay connected to family, and cast their ballots.
