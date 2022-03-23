The Unicorn Unicycle Show will perform a secret 40-minute show involving a rainbow onesie, ‘80s music and a 12-foot unicorn unicycle.
To learn where the 1 p.m., March 25 show will take place, Jamey Mossengren said people will have to reserve a spot for the performance.
Mossengren said this is to help apply social distancing restrictions that would be difficult to achieve with a known space.
He said the show will include various stunts and a dangerous juggling act to finish.
The number of seats for the performance will also be kept to a minimum as well with only 30 families or couples being able to reserve seats.
RSVP to info@unicyclingunicorn.com and put “BV Show” in the subject line and how many are in your party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.