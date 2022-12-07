Nearly 70 runners showed up Saturday for One Love Endurance’s Ugly Sweater 5k, the final race in their Holiday Hustle 5K Series, with an additional 10 taking on the Fun Run around South Main.
“We had 10 runners that did all three,” said One Love Endurance co-founder Jill Maher. “Every single one’s been great. Today’s been a lot of fun, and thankfully it’s not ridiculously cold as has been in the past.”
Jill and Jason Maher, co-founders of One Love Endurance Events, said they’ve enjoyed the energy from the community for their series.
“It started with the Halloweiner, when everybody dressed up in costumes,” Jill said, “and then today there were the ugly sweaters we saw ... Everybody seems to enjoy coming out and running. It’s been great to have this support from the community.”
“It’s fun to continue to build our running community and meet a lot of local people out and around,” Jason added. “It’s been a lot of fun, and we’ve had a lot of support from local businesses, Eddyline, Trailhead and Rocky Mountain Engraving, who’s made some of our awards for us … It’s been a lot of fun getting a lot of people involved.”
Emily Hoover ran the 5k with her 7-year-old son George, while Chris Hoover and younger son Charlie did the Fun Run.
“I love running,” George said, buzzing with excitement for his first 5k. “I just love running!”
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Emily. “I haven’t been around or I’ve been working for the Turkey Trot or the Christmas Opening … So here’s the opportunity.”
George and Emily cheered loudly for Chris and Charlie as they ran a lap around South Main, dishing out high fives and end-of-race hugs. Fun Runners took home a cookie medal, which could be decorated with markers at the registration table.
Lowry Miller, who did the 5K, said she appreciated not feeling too competitive. Though racing has previously been a source of anxiety, she has been trying to tackle that by running more.
“I was expecting to run the whole time, but jogging and walking alongside my friend while we talked about deep stuff was really epic,” she said. “I’ve never not taken a race seriously, and (I was) able to have fun, slip and slide… Walking around the course I felt strong and relaxed.”
Though many runners made a cautious start on the icy roads near South Main, the conditions didn’t diminish the fun. Some even enjoyed the challenge.
“The ice was a fun addition,” Miller said. “(My friend) fell halfway through the race just like a cartoon character would, and after making sure she was fine we had a solid laugh about it. The conditions really allowed me to switch the mindset of a race to a goofy and fun outing.”
While not every sweater was truly ugly, most runners did dig into the Christmas theme, with runners sporting everything from tutus and tree skirt ponchos to light-up onesies and Christmas light earrings.
“There was a man behind Gabby and me who was dressed head to toe in Christmas apparel,” Miller said. “He was an absolute vision.”
