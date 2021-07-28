The Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission announced four additional hearings to its roadshow schedule in a Friday press release.
The addition of the four hearings, all scheduled in Congressional Districts 5 and 6, ensures the Congressional Commission will hold at least three hearings in each of the seven current congressional districts by Aug. 11, 2021.
This provides nonpartisan legislative staff time to receive public comments, redraw the maps using preliminary data, and have the drafts approved by Sept. 1, the current deadline for draft approval of the redistricting plans as outlined in the Colorado Constitution.
These hearings will provide Colorado residents the opportunity to testify about their communities and communicate directly with the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commissions.
Coloradans have the opportunity to provide testimony in person and remotely at each hearing.
The Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission will not convene at the newly scheduled hearings. Its deadline to have drafts approved is Sept. 15.
Thursday’s July 29 hearing will begin at 2 p.m. at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
Other hearings will take place in Littleton, Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs.
For more information about the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions, please visit redistricting.colorado.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.