The Colorado Department of Transportation in collaboration with prime contractor CapitalTezak Joint Venture began work on two structures located on U.S. Highway 24 near Antero Junction.
These structures located at Mile Point 227.1 and 229.50 were built in 1937 and will be reconstructed concurrently. For the safety of the traveling public, these structures require full replacement.
Work started in late February with shoulder closures to mobilize crews and equipment to the construction sites.
In early March, crews performed preparation work to include as much work as possible before needing to close the roadway.
Antero Junction structures
Both structures will be replaced with single aluminum box culverts with aluminum headwalls and wingwalls to expedite construction.
These structures are located near Antero Junction approximately two miles east of the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and U.S. Highway 285. U.S. Highway 24 is currently open to motor vehicles.
There will be a 21-day closure of U.S. 24 to minimize construction duration. The 21-day closure of U.S. 24 from April 17 through May 7. The detour route follows Colo. 9 to U.S. 285.
Beginning Feb. 27, shoulder closures are required from MP 227.037 to 229.526. Shoulder closures, occasional lane closures and flagging operations are possible for several weeks before and after the closure.
Upcoming work
Two U.S. Highway 24 structures near Florissant at MP 271.7 and 271.9 will be lined with special material-fabricated inserts.
The project will start in mid-May and last approximately 3 months.
Shoulder closures and occasional lane closures are possible. Crews will capitalize on other project closures and complete bridges at MP 271.7 & 271.9 during that time.
A U.S. 24 structure near Hartsel at MP 240.668 will be replaced with an aluminum box culvert structure. The project will start in July and last approximately 3 months.
Construction on this structure will be longer than originally planned since there will be no closure of U.S. Highway 24, but the on-site shoofly (temporary workaround lanes) will allow the structure to be built at one time, instead of slower phased construction.
Additionally, a Colo. 9 structure north of Fairplay (Alma) at MP 71.5 will be replaced with an aluminum box culvert structure with aluminum headwalls and wingwalls to expedite construction.
The project will likely start in the summer or fall of 2023, with impacts not yet determined.
The Colo. 9 Corridor provides vital access for residents and tourists to many of the recreation destinations in the Rocky Mountains, which is essential to supporting rural tourist-based communities. The major north-south corridor also provides an alternate route for floods & fires and is a community evacuation route
The U.S. 24 Corridor is part of the National Highway System and provides routes across the Rocky Mountains. The vital economic corridor connecting the Front Range to the Western Slope is one of only three major east/west alternatives in Colorado.
Construction completion of the Bridge Bundle $43 million project is slated for late 2024.
