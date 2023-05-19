The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with Straight Stripe Painting Inc., will begin summer restriping operations on several highways throughout southwestern and south-central Colorado next week. Striping operations will begin May 16 spanning across Alamosa, Archuleta, Chaffee, La Plata, Mineral, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Grande and San Juan counties.
“In efforts to maintain safe highways, restriping is a common summer housekeeping activity to refresh pavement markings after the typical wear and tear that occurs throughout the year,” mentioned Julie Constan, Regional Transportation Director. “It is crucial to maintain the reflectivity on highway centerlines and edge lines, as it guides motorists especially at night and during inclement weather conditions.”
The regionwide striping project preserves the reflectivity of highway markings by adding fresh paint over existing striping and pavement markings on both asphalt and concrete pavement types. These new white and yellow markings match and refresh existing pavement lines. Work is expected to be completed in August 2023 and will take place on U.S. 50, U.S .285, CO 291 and U.S. 24.
US 24 (MPs 193-226): Highway paint striping operations will take place from Granite to Trout Creek Pass in Chaffee County.
US 285 (MPs 126-148): Highway paint striping operations will take place between Poncha Springs and Johnson Village in Chaffee County.
CO 291 (MPs 0-9): Highway paint striping operations will take place between Salida and the US 285 and CO 291 junction in Chaffee County.
For additional information about this project, call the project information line at 970-661-3911, email the project team at: region5stripingproject@gmail.com or visit the project website at: https://www.codot.gov/projects/swcostriping
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.