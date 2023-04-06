The Colorado Department of Transportation in collaboration with prime contractor CaptitalTezak Joint Venture will implement a 21-day closure with a detour beginning April 17 for the construction of two bridge structures located on U.S. Highway 24 between Antero Junction and Hartsel.
If the project were to replace these structures under single-lane closures, construction for the structures would take approximately 4 months each. By having a 21-day closure, the construction schedule will be shortened by approximately four months and should be complete in 3 months.
These structurally-deficient structures, located on U.S. 24 at mile points 227.1 and 229.5, were built in 1937 and will be reconstructed concurrently. Both structures will be replaced with single aluminum box culverts (ALBCs) with reinforced concrete footings and floor. For the safety of the traveling public these structures require full replacement.
During the extended closure, all traffic will be detoured at hte Colorado Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 24 junction west of Hartsel and at the U.S. Highway 24 and U.S. Highway 285 junction, also known as Antero Junction. Variable message boards, signs and construction devices will be present alerting motorists of the closure and detour route. The closure is part of the Region 2 Bridge Bundle Project that began in 2022.
Colorado is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, and with that growth comes strain on aging transportation systems that have significant consequences in the form of growing safety and mobility problems.
The Region 2 Bridge Bundle is intended to provide necessary improvements to 17 structures so motorists can be ensured they are driving on more stable and up-to-date structures with life spans of 100 years. Rural highway corridors where structures are being replaced include CO 9, U.S. 24 and U.S. 350.
Hours of full closure of U.S. 24
• The closure will be in place from 8 a.m., Monday, April 17, and run continuously until approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.
• All construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.
Traffic impacts and detour route
• Use CO 9 to U.S. 285
• Motorists can expect to add 25 miles and 30 minutes to travel times with the detour.
• U.S. 285 traffic will not be affected by the closure.
• Lane closures and other traffic notices are posted weekly to COTrip.org
• All construction schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.
• Motorists are reminded to drive slowly and obey the posted speed limit.
