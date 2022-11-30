Thanksgiving morning in Buena Vista saw a brisk run with the BVSC Turkey Trot 5K & Fun Run, part of the Holiday Hustle 5K series hosted by One Love Endurance Events.
The chilly weather that kicked off the day did not stop the 164 runners who came to participate.
Runners followed the trail along Arizona Street before heading back toward town on Railroad Street.
The wind had died down by the start of the Fun Run and the 5K, and runners were able to enjoy clear skies and sunshine.
OLEE co-founder Jill Maher says the course was mostly flat and stroller friendly, and the race moved very quickly.
“Our registration giveaway for the runners was a bright red and yellow pom-pom beanie, and it seemed that lots of runners chose to wear it to run,” she says. “It was fun to see so many red and yellow heads bobbing along the course.”
Organizing the event in both 2021 and this year, OLEE has found that several families were making this event an annual Thanksgiving tradition.
“From what I heard, it seemed that most people enjoyed the course and had a good time,” Maher says, adding that One Love Endurance loved hosting the event.
A total of $2,770 was raised from the 5K. All proceeds from the BVSC Turkey Trot will go toward the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition to continue trail building and maintenance in the Buena Vista area.
OLEE appreciates the help and support from the town of Buena Vista, the Chaffee County government and the race volunteers to give the participants a fun, safe event.
“We could not do this without our volunteers,” Maher says.
The last in the Holiday Hustle 5K series, the Ugly Sweater 5K & Fun Run, will take place at South Main on Saturday, Dec. 3, in conjunction with Christmas Opening.
The Fun Run will begin at 10 a.m., and the 5K will start at 10:30 a.m. All 5K runners will receive a Chocolate Walk card. Participants may register online at www.oneloveendurance.com
“We have capped registration at 73, so we encourage everyone who would like to run to sign up,” Maher says. “We are looking forward to a jolly time and cannot wait to get festive this weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.