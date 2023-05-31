Thinking of freedoms and thankful for all,
Honoring men and women who gave their life and answered the call.
Pausing a moment to give thanks for choices I can make,
Honoring the Veterans who died for our country’s sake.
I stop and reflect because I owe them a lot,
It’s about remembering sacrifices in the battles they fought.
Take a moment to ponder these lives that were lost,
Who gave us our freedom at a very high cost.
Enjoy this holiday with family and friends today,
And tucked inside your thankful hearts are thoughts about this special day.
Linda Andersen
Memorial Day, 2023
