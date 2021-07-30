The Buena Vista board of trustees held a work session to discuss funding strategies for new police department facilities Tuesday evening.
They decided to pursue a certificate of partnership to source more than half the funding.
With this settled, they voted to issue a request for proposals to move into an architectural and engineering planning phase of development.
The board and town staff heard presentations from Alan Matlosz and Amy Canfield from Stifel Public Finance, and Christy Doon, DOLA South Central Colorado regional manager.
Matlosz and Canfield explained the ins and outs of a certificate of partnership, while Doon helped the board understand DOLA grant eligibility in relation to loan structures. According to Stifel’s presentation, a certificate of partnership does not need voter approval.
Board members reasoned that this would help the town achieve its desired timeline on this project.
The presentation explained that certificates of partnership usually conform to a lease-leaseback structure.
Under this arrangement, the town’s investment in the new police department “is not considered debt, as payments require annual appropriation by the authorizing board and do not represent a multi-year obligation.”
Finance education website Investopedia.com states, “The certificate of participation is an alternative to municipal bonds in which an investor buys a share in the improvements or infrastructure the government entity intends to fund” (investopedia.com/terms/c/certificateofparticipation.asp).
Buena Vista town treasurer Michelle Stoke explained the details behind the town’s overall funding plan.
Under the CoP the town would need to make annual payments of a little over $200,000, which Stoke said was “very doable.”
The remainder of funds, as the figure shows, would come from the town’s general fund, the sale of the fire station, and the DOLA grant.
Stoke reported that the town’s general fund, from which $1M would be used, currently stands at $1.275M and growing, due to consistent budget surpluses and additional anticipated revenues from marijuana sales and the factory off Gregg Drive.
Stifel representatives also projected annual and overall costs if town hall projects were included in the CoP.
The board tabled this issue for a future meeting.
