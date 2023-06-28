The Buena Vista Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday in a shift from their usual Tuesday schedule.
Before the regular meeting, the trustees will hold a work session at 6 p.m. to hear presentations from five trustee candidates. The appointed candidate will fill out the remainder of a term ending in April 2026.
The candidates for consideration are Thomas Brown, Michael Hannigan, Margaret Huyck, Mark Jenkins and Andrew Rice. Applicants’ letters of interest and questionnaire responses are in the meeting packet, which is available at https://www.buenavistaco.gov/AgendaCenter
The trustees will also review the 2022 audit and hear an update from Water Resources Specialist Joel Benson on proposed water policy changes. The water policy item is for discussion, not action.
Proposed changes include amending certain sections of Chapter 13 of the Municipal Code to rewrite and clarify existing policies and updating Chapter 16 of the Unified Development Code.
Special Projects Manager Joseph Teipel will provide an update on the financial status of the new police station. While the project will come in $237,983 under budget, supply chain difficulties and labor shortages have delayed the project’s completion past its original target.
Town staff recommend allocating the leftover dollars for lingering costs of the police station, catalyst contributions to Well Pump #3 replacement and Well #4 design, a capital contribution to the BV Schools bus route and public parking lot, schematic design for Town Hall East, future-proofing of the town campus and an additional contribution/match for the Billy Cordova Memorial Park.
Town Treasurer Phillip Puckett will also present resolutions to adjust the 2023 budget and appropriate funds. Adjustments include increases to revenues and expenses in the general fund, adjustments from grant funding and changes in the water fund due to grants, water rights purchases and groundwater study contributions.
Staff and the public are encouraged to attend the meeting virtually or in person. Meetings are held at the Community Center, 715 E Main, and packets and agendas are available online. Virtual attendance information is available on meeting agendas posted online and at Town Hall, 210 E Main.
Conferencing Access Information:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81138570285
Password: 070320
