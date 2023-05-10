Here are the things to know from the Buena Vista trustees’ May 9 meeting:
1 The board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included an ordinance amending business license definitions, two resolutions renewing the medical marijuana license and retail marijuana store license for Ascend II and a resolution accepting the conveyance of the Rodeo Grounds properties from Chaffee County.
During public comment, Joel Benson spoke in support of the Alpine West development and encouraged the trustees to continue thinking of water augmentation certificates as a viable option for developers.
2 The board heard an update and motion regarding Ordinance No. 11, concerning the possession of tobacco products by persons under 18 years of age.
Police chief Dean Morgan and municipal prosecutor Lisa Scanga took time to address Trustee Sue Cobb’s concerns about a tobacco offense staying on a juvenile’s record.
Scanga explained that a student being issued a citation would come after a student was given a consequence in a school setting.
At court, the judge would determine an appropriate course of action, including restorative justice or an educational module. Understanding the juvenile’s background also helps determine what to do.
“If the kid has some other things going on … I can choose to refer them to restorative justice, which will work around multiple issues,” Scanga said. “If it’s just a little rebellion and there are not a whole bunch of issues, I’d probably have them do that online course (Second Chance). They show me they’ve completed it, then I’d dismiss the case.”
Scanga said the goal of the penalties and, occasionally, a fine is to provide a wake-up call for the juvenile.
“No one wants kids to pay money,” she said. “Sometimes you want a fear factor, right? You want a reality check. … It’s not big, but it could be big, and depending on kids, sometimes that is an impact.”
The trustees voted to approve the ordinance as it was written.
3 Next, BV Rec special events coordinator Leslie Quilico introduced a rough draft of amendments to the Municipal Code regarding Special Events in Public Spaces. Quilico emphasized that this year’s event conflict was a unique situation and that the board shouldn’t be worried.
The changes came from suggestions at the April 25 meeting to add code language that protects events with long histories in the town.
One major change adds a multi-year permit in addition to a 2-month timeframe that holds the place and time of a historic event before a new event can apply. While a long-running event would still be able to apply 12 months ahead it, a new event would not be able to apply until 10 months before.
The change also adds conditions for an event to be considered for the 3-year permit, including the town administrator deeming the event “has a positive impact on the town and there have been no recorded negative impacts from town staff regarding the event or the event organizer.”
An annual special event permit is for a one-time event or a series of recurring events in the same calendar year. After three consecutive years, if an event meets the qualifications of a multi-year permitable event, the event organizer may apply for a 3-year permit.
Town staff also added a clarification that, “if the applicant desires to withdraw their application at any point during the review and permitting process, the applicant should notify the town administrator in writing of their desire. When town administrator is notified of the request for withdrawal, town administrator shall immediately cease the permitting process and fulfill the withdrawal request.”
The letter to applicants, available upon starting the application process, also now includes the timeframe and process timeline for event applications.
Trustee Mark Jenkins suggested adding a checkbox for applicants to note they’ve read the code and the letter, and Quilico said they could add an e-signature option to the Google Form application.
Overall, trustees commended Quilico and the town staff for putting together the changes so quickly.
“They went with it and came up with a great code change, and they did it quickly,” said town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe. She added that other towns have blanket permits similar to the multi-year option.
Quilico and Swisher also discussed formalizing the conditional approval process, allowing event organizers to feel confident in their permit even if unexpected conditions arise. Parnell-Rowe said it would be an option. Conditional approval is already in the code, she said, but they could lean more on it.
Final approval of the changes is currently slated for the trustees’ May 23 meeting.
4 In their last and longest business item, the board of trustees heard an update on Alex Telthorst’s Alpine West development, which will sit just over a mile past the stoplight on CR 306. Town staff requested board direction on whether and how to move forward in negotiating a water service agreement with Alpine West.
Telthorst explained that Alpine West is “98.5% the same” as his previous Stackhaus proposal, which trustees rejected.
Staff recommended that should they desire to move forward with the consideration of a master water meter agreement, the trustees should direct the town administrator to prepare a nonbinding letter specifying the conditions that must be met for the town to provide water to the development.
Telthorst provided the trustees with a general overview of the planned development, which will be a medium-density mixed-income development. The development will also include xeriscaping, low-flow fixtures and no-turf yards. All infrastructure, Telthorst said, will also be built to the town’s standard.
Telthorst plans to bring water to his development by purchasing around 48 water augmentation certificates from the Upper Arkansas Water Conservation District, utilizing town infrastructure to move the flow.
When Trustee Peter Hylton-Hinga expressed concerns about the impact on the town of the development’s high-density residents on the town, town attorney Jeff Parker said that one of the contemplated conditions of providing the service could be that the town could require the property to be annexed in town.
Telthorst explained that his preference would be to annex, but he had to go through the county after the Stackhaus annexation failed.
“It was a real bummer that it didn’t happen,” he said. “It was out of the control of the board due to an exterior protest from five landowners, but please annex. Let me pay you for whatever impacts there are.”
Parnell-Rowe also explained that, while it may feel odd to move forward with allowing the augmentation certificates before any town code is finalized, the nonbinding letter would allow Telthorst to move forward to the final plat stage and work with his engineers while the town puts together its water augmentation certificate plans and policies.
“He knows there’s still risk with this nonbinding letter, but at least allows him to say, ‘they’re thinking about the water augmentation and they’re looking at how it’s going to happen,’” she said. “
“The letter is, as Jeff (Parker) said, nonbinding,” said planning director Joseph Teipel. “It’s also acknowledging that we don’t know today, but that we have to know by the time we sign any water service agreement.”
Telthorst also hopes to use the water augmentation certificates to diversify the town’s water supply. He understood the board wanted to have more finalizations in place before moving into a water service agreement, and pointed out that Salida and Poncha Springs had also gone through similar agreements with UAWCD.
“This is why that water is sitting there, for this. This is the point,” he said. “What I heard in those meetings is that not only are they a good idea because an augmentation certificate is backed up by multiple water rights, that actually in a lot of senses, it’s a better product for me to bring an offer to you than just traditional water rights.”
Trustee Devin Rowe encouraged the trustees to move forward with the agreement in order to support the development, which he felt checked a lot of the town’s boxes for affordability and growth.
“It does have more people and I really see that as a benefit to this town,” he said. “Supporting this project is really going to help a lot of people who live here.
“The developers don’t always do this,” he said. “They don’t always bring things that we need for town.”
Lucrezi expressed concerns as to whether Well No. 3 could handle the increased demand and asked for an update on when Well No. 4 might be up and running. Williams said it would likely be around 3 years, with the town planning to start the RFP process in the fall.
Trustees Rowe and Cobb made the motion to direct the town administrator to prepare the nonbinding letter with the described conditions, which carried unanimously.
The trustees adjourned to an executive session at 10:03 p.m. to conference with the town attorney on service concerns with USPS, master plan updates and land use applications.
The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 23.
