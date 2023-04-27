Here are the things to know from the Buena Vista Trustees’ meeting on Tuesday, Apr. 24:
1 Mayor Libby Fay started the meeting by reading two proclamations. The first proclamation named May 2023 as Lyme and Other Tick-Borne Diseases/Conditions Awareness Month, and she also named May Historic Preservation Month.
Morgan Arnold and Paige Landers, middle school students who attended the National Civics Bee, spoke during public comment on the issue of vaping in middle school. The students were invited by Mayor Fay.
“I used to walk home and I paid attention to how many vapes or vape-related products such as pods, chargers or cases I found on the ground,” Landers said, “and the average was about two a day.”
In his staff report, town treasurer Phillip Puckett reported on the town’s implementation of the Disposable Bag Fee, which went into effect on Jan. 1, for Colorado. The fee mainly affects larger businesses with four or more locations. A full transition away from plastic bags will come next year, which Puckett said “seems to be a step in the right direction” for Colorado.
Rec supervisor Shane Basford reported that the town’s Community Impact Grant application was being recommended for full funding by GOCO staff. He also provided updates about the new five-panel kiosk at the River Park and the Whipple Trail rehabilitation.
“There are a few new dedicated routes to the river and a couple of good viewpoints where people can actually go off the trail, take a picture and not block the trail,” he said. “As a whole, the goal is to get that whole section 6-feet wide so it’s a lot safer.”
2 The trustees then opened a public hearing on the rededication of North Evans Street, which sits next to Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
“As the river park has developed over the years, and most recently with significant improvements in the form of pickleball courts, demand for parking has increased exponentially,” planning director Joseph Teipel’s report read. “In addition, the town’s recreation department has plans to make the Walton Loop trail, which is shown on the Existing Conditions Site Map, an ADA-accessible trail.”
The dedication will allow for further planning and design work to be done for the right of way itself and the town-owned property adjacent to Avery-Parsons Elementary School. The board voted unanimously to approve the acceptance of North Evans Street right of way via Resolution No. 27.
3 The board also reviewed a new ordinance concerning the “Possession of Tobacco Products by Persons Under 18 Years of Age.” BV schools superintendent Lisa Yates, BV Police chief Dean Morgan and BVPD school resource officer Jake Eglund had previously spoken to the trustees about implementing an ordinance to better support reducing tobacco and nicotine use by teens.
The ordinance added a new section (10-258) to the BV Municipal Code and make “the possession of tobacco products by persons under the age of 18 a municipal offense.” The ordinance, town attorney Jeff Parker explained, includes vape products and “all kinds of nicotine delivery devices.”
There were shared concerns among some trustees about the future implications of tobacco possession for teens as they pursue college scholarships. Parker said there would be an option to specify penalties, including restorative justice options, and added that Morgan had previously seemed to lean toward confiscation.
Trustees Cindie Swisher and Sue Cobb made a motion to direct Parker and Morgan to do additional research to find an appropriate maximum penalty to give the court enough leeway to create a reasonable program, which carried unanimously.
The biggest item of the evening was an appeal hearing for the special event permit application for the Buena Vista Pack Burro Race, applied for by Brad Wann.
The trustees were directed to consider whether town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe properly applied the code in the decision to offer Wann alternative dates for his event.
Wann, the applicant, said one of his committee members, Lindsey Lighthizer, had previously been told to wait until at least 30 days before the event. However, the Municipal Code allows applications to be submitted 12 months in advance.
“I think that’s a little unfair to ask a race, an event who’s responsible for lives and souls, to be worried about their next event on the day of their event,” he said. “We just wish we’d had a conversation with the town. We wish we’d have known that things were changing as much as they did.”
Wann’s second question in his appeal concerned the “frustration of purpose” of the Municipal Code. He feels the town’s code does not provide any safeguards for historic events.
“It’s difficult to maneuver through as a race director. Doesn’t matter what the race is,” he said. “If there is an event permit pulled, what are you asking of your event planners? Are we supposed to already have everything in mind for a permit to be turned in the day of our race? The code is there, but it should also be protecting the events that actually have standing. … If this becomes normal, what happens to (other events)?”
He also cited the “impossibility of the code working out for the other applicant.” Wann said they were always able to get their permit as they always had other needed permits in line.
“The difference between my permit with the BLM and the town permit is I own a 5-year permit with BLM. How does the town give a permit to someone else knowing that another event has a 5-year permit with another event planner who has been running that set event for 8 years?” he said. “Talk to BLM. They’re not familiar with someone allowing someone else to step on something that exists. This is unusual territory. This is not normal.”
One question brought up by Fay and Trustee Gina Lucrezi was whether the other applicant had formally withdrawn, as was discussed. Leslie Qulico, who received the email, said she interpreted the email as a “laundry list” of accusations.
She confirmed with Basford to confirm it would be appropriate to follow up with the applicant. She explained he was still welcome to withdraw but that she wanted to clear up misconceptions and explain where the town was in the process.
“It is my job to walk an event organizer through an entire process from application to permit,” she said. “If there is a big misconception, of course I would have an event organizer call me.”
Trustee Mark Jenkins asked Wann if he had ever been aware of the code language regarding the first-come, first-serve nature. Wann said he had not been aware of it until this issue arose.
“All those years, you never took time to look at the code?” Jenkins said. “You’re a businessman, it seems like that would be an important part of your procedure.”
Wann said the code says 364 days, and Jenkins clarified that the code says to prioritize the first applicant.
“But it’s conditional,” Wann said. “That means you still have to get all your other permits in.”
Parnell-Rowe and Quilico also explained that there was no template for handling a withdrawal as the town had not yet seen one before.
Parnell-Rowe explained her experience with the two applications and her understanding of the code. As it was unusual to receive two permits for the same events, Quilico asked for a meeting, which included Basford, Parnell-Rowe and former town administrator Phillip Puckett. They came to a conclusion and sent the formal email notifying Wann he’d be offered alternative dates. The appeal process proceeded from there.
She also said that they were already exploring an appeals form for future needs to streamline the process and have applicants acknowledge they have read the Municipal Code.
The staff recommended the trustees uphold the original decision made by the town administrator to conditionally approve this permit if a condition to change the date and time can be agreed upon by Mr. Wann. They also recommended that the board add a 90-day (prior to the event) deadline for a response as to whether or not Wann will change the date/time. Otherwise, his permit application will be deemed denied.
One overall theme of the long discussion was that there was a need to have an ongoing discussion on revamping the code.
“Tonight’s not the night for this, but I think down the road, we need to look at this code and maybe do a little tweaking here and there to make it a little more flexible, especially for historical events to have a precedent the community,” Jenkins said.
Some trustees also expressed concerns that if Wann’s appeal is denied, the other applicant will still be unable to get a BLM permit due to their limits on events held on their land. Quilico explained that he had submitted an alternative race route that would not use BLM lands but county roads and that they would be waiting to hear back on the outcome of the county’s decision.
Wann said he already has around 50 racers signed up for his August race, adding that his plan B will be to run the race through the county rather than the town. He is also still waiting to hear back, saying his plan was on hold until he learned the outcome of his appeal. BLM will also not allow another permit for another day, so an alternative date would not be an option.
“I would love to start and finish here in town, and that is our goal. That is our history,” he said. “So I would definitely be more interested in starting and finishing here in a traditional form than starting anywhere else.”
“The actual process of the county is you do not own a date, so they are happy to permit multiple events on the same day,” Quilico said. “I do not know if that means they will permit two burro races on the same day. I can’t speak for them in that matter, but I do know that they oftentimes permit more than one event in a day.”
Trustee Cindie Swisher said she didn’t care for the way the situation was handled.
“I’m gonna say there are three parties involved here: the town, Brad and (the other applicant), and I don’t think any of the three is upfront right now.
“It would be great if the two could come together and run the race together. I don’t think that’s going to happen and I don’t expect it to work that way because there was definitely conflict all the way around,” she said. “But I do wonder how long we’re going to let John (Paul LaCroix) carry on holding those dates without having all of his permits and all this stuff that it should really take to make the race happen. And yes, I definitely think there’s got to be something in our codes to protect the long-term events that happened in our town.”
Lucrezi said she felt “this whole situation could have been avoided if it was handled in a more professional respectful manner last August,” saying she didn’t attribute that to Quilico and Parnell-Rowe as they had yet to come into their positions..
“On the 2nd, when Mr. LaCroix sent in that email saying he was planning to apply, … somebody should have said something to Mr. Wann or Ms. Lighthizer that somebody else was planning this,” she said. “I don’t fault our current staff at all – they weren’t here, they didn’t know. … But because there was no information shared with Mr. Wann or Ms. Lighthizer during that time frame and they were the current permit holders for seven years at that time, I don’t believe the town handled the permit process fairly. … I feel like this was mishandled at the get-go.”
Trustee Peter Hylton-Hinga said that while the code needs to be revamped to protect historical events, he wanted to focus on whether the code had been followed in this particular situation.
“I think this is a horrible example of a hole in our codes that needs to be cleaned up and fixed as we professionalize more as a town,” he said. “It sounds like what happened was the previous way things were done was an informal way of doing things, ad it reverted back to code, which is a formal way of doing things. … I think that’s why it’s important for me to side with the town and the way that they followed the code in this particular situation.
“We hopefully will clean up the code down the road, because the more we can take it away from the informal buddy process is the way that you can actually have a more transparent and representative government.”
The trustees voted 4-2 that the town administrator acted in accordance with the code and upheld the original decision to conditionally approve the permit.
Parker added that Parnell-Rowe could “act with administrative authority” to establish deadlines for the other applicant’s additional permits. Parnell-Rowe said she would continue to be in contact with both applicants.
During Trustee-Staff Interaction, Swisher made a motion to direct staff “to fix the holes in the code to protect old town events in the permitting process.” She asked them to come back with recommendations in a few weeks. The motion carried unanimously.
The trustees adjourned at 10:35 p.m. Their next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 9, after two work sessions. Meeting packets and agendas can be found at www.buenavistaco.gov ahead of meetings.
