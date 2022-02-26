Colorado Trout Unlimited will host the 17th annual River Conservation and Fly Fishing Camp for teen youth at AEI Base Camp June 12-18, in Taylor Park.
Since 2006, youth from across the state and beyond have gathered to complete a week-long program of STEM-based conservation education and instruction in the art of fly fishing. Youth 14-18 are eligible to apply for camp, chapters statewide provide scholarships to campers in need. In parallel with Orvis, we are working to achieve 50/50 gender diversity at camp.
This camp provides an unique immersive experience for teens interested in the outdoors, fly fishing, and potential conservation-related career paths.
Campers participate in hands-on conservation activities and receive one-on-one and group instruction in the art of fly fishing.
Their experience is enriched as they make lifelong relationships, “finding their people” and bonding with peers of similar interests.
The program exposes campers to the complexity of water management in the west and its nexus with recreation. The diversity of the conservation program is designed so that participants can envision multiple education and career paths that align with their personal passion for the outdoors.
This summer, 22 upcoming youth leaders will come together to camp, fish, and explore. They will create a memory that will impact their lives for the decades to come.
The words of Sam Goldstein, 2010 alumni, encapsulate his experience: The opportunity to attend Trout Unlimited’s Fly Fishing Youth Camp came when I was at a crossroads in my life.
I had been making poor choices as a young man and a very dear friend of mine took me fly fishing, presumably so the rivers might help straighten me out.
As a result of his tutelage and kindness, I was awarded a spot in the upcoming Trout Unlimited Youth Camp.
Being delighted to partake in the retreat, I soon learned many lessons that would stick with me through my years of fishing and adulthood alike.
I have very fond memories of everything from learning different casting methods, tying basic fly patterns, and the joy that comes from showing off your catch.
I will always be grateful for experiencing the fly fishing community through the Youth Camp the way I did. The biggest takeaway for me will always be learning how to take care of our rivers while they in turn, take care of us.
For more information or to apply for the 2022 River Conservation and Fly Fishing Camp, or if you are an adult and interested in volunteering with the camp, please visit https://coloradotu.org/youthcamp.
The local Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited will pay the $600 cost for the camp with the requirement that the camper give a report to our membership and arrange their own transportation to and from camp.
Space is limited so apply soon. Applications are due by April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.