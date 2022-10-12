The Salida Ranger District is planning to conduct the North Trout Prescribed Burn this Thursday and Friday, Oct. 13-14.
Forest Service Roads 305, 315 and 376 near Johnson Village east of Buena Vista will be closed during burn operations.
Smoke will be visible. Questions? Contact the Salida Ranger District at 719-553-1400.
