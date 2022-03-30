CHAFFEE COUNTY — The Colorado Department of Transportation and ABCO Contracting, Inc. began installing new wildlife fencing and earthen big game ramps along U.S. Highway 24/285 east of Johnson Village.
The 3-mile-long project will stretch between mile points 213.5 and 216.5. Crews were to begin work March 28. The project is expected to be completed by early September.
The project work will include installing 3 miles of new fencing on both sides of the highway, removing old fencing, installing deer guards at approach roads, and installing earthen game ramps. The project will cost $2.26 million and is the recipient of a $267,000 RESTORE Colorado grant awarded in 2020 to promote wildlife connectivity and reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions on the highway.
“Wildlife-vehicle collisions make up approximately 60 percent of the total crashes along this stretch of highway,” said CDOT Regional Transportation director Julie Constan. “The investment made to install the fencing will show us a tremendous benefit. Studies have shown that big game-vehicle collisions are expected to go down by at least 80 % with the aid of fencing features.”
Additionally, the high deer fencing will tie into existing drainage structures that are sufficiently large enough to offer crossing locations for large game. The new fencing will funnel wildlife to these locations, an important aspect of this project site, purpose, and design.
