Touring North America and touching lives with their music, troubadour duo Scott Cook and Pamela Mae bring the full heart and soul of their folk songs to a live concert on Wednesday, June 14, at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista.
“We’re really excited to visit,” Cook says. “It’ll be our first time visiting Buena Vista, and we’re excited to see it and get to know some people in the community.”
Cook and Mae perform folk and roots music with a focus on storytelling. Buena Vista will be the last U.S. stop on their tour before returning to Canada for the North Country Fair in northern Alberta.
“This spring run has been half tour and half vacation which has been really nice,” Cook says. “We needed some downtime. I was touring in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year. It’s been nice traveling around and seeing some different country and checking out other music.”
Born in West Virginia, Cook moved to Saskatchewan in Canada, changing locations until he wound up in Alberta, Canada, graduating from high school and university out of the Albertan capital Edmonton.
“I was always into music since I was young, but I wasn’t playing my own songs,” he says. “I was playing in friends’ bands.”
He would return to Canada in the summer where he enjoyed the seasonal festivals, including his home festival, the North Country Fair.
“I wanted to be around them more,” he says. “I’d go back to Canada in the summers and go to the festivals and try a little busking here and there, just trying to open mics and that sort of thing. Whatever option I had to sing songs for people.”
He gradually began making demo recordings with his band in Taiwan and lining up tours for his band in 2003 and 2004 in Alberta.
“I just really loved it. I loved being on the road, meeting new people and seeing new places. I really wanted to give it a try. The band wasn’t all in as I was – that was pretty evident to me – so in 2005 I gave it a shot. I moved into a minivan and started doing that on my own.”
That first outing, while fun, was financially disastrous. He was forced back into work until he decided to try it again in 2007. He made his way down to Texas, eventually expanding his travels to Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
In 2020, just before the pandemic hit, Cook moved into a house in Edmonton with his partner Pamela Mae.
She was already a musician: Writing songs, playing the banjo and starting to play upright bass. The two of them did online monthly shows during the pandemic, and Mae learned more songs while introducing Cook to more bluegrass and folk music.
Cook and Mae met and befriended locals Rebecca and Clarke Poos during an online show with David Wilcox out of North Carolina.
“We loved Scott’s stories, songs and style immediately and set out to learn more,” Rebecca stated in a church newsletter this month. “Clarke began to tune in to ‘The Roadetta Roadshow’ that Scott and partner Pamela Mae (also a beautiful, heartfelt musician) were broadcasting as they traveled in their camper van (named ‘Roadetta’) around the U.S. and Canada.”
In March 2022, Clarke drove down to Sante Fe to see them in 2022. While hanging out with them, he encouraged them to perform at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista.
“He found them to be just as genuine, talented and amazing in person as on ‘livestream,’” Rebecca said in the newsletter. “Our friendship has grown, we’ve worked up their songs ourselves to sing and play and knew we needed to share this gift with CUCC and our local community.”
“Unitarian churches and United churches are common spaces for folk music,” Cook says. “That sounded great. We wanted to visit them and see the town. Colorado’s beautiful in the summertime, so that’s what’s bringing us.”
The concert takes place at 7 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $20. For more on Cook, Mae and their music, visit scottcook.net
