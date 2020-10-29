Buena Vista High School’s Trident Theatre Company will present their fall performance this Monday, Nov. 2 and 6, and you can watch it from the comfort of your own home. That’s where the actors will be performing it, too.
Responding to social distancing requirements, “The Importance of Being Earnest: In a Pandemic” by Don Zolidis updates Oscar Wilde’s classic satire of the social mores of Victorian England to the modern era, taking place over a Zoom-style video chat.
The actors will perform the play live on Monday the 2nd and Friday the 6th, each recording from webcams in their own homes – a performance that bridges the gap between theater, film and the medium of peoples’ everyday lives during the age of social isolation.
After purchasing tickets at bvhsco.booktix.com, virtual theatergoers will receive a streaming link to the performance.
On Nov. 8 and 9th, the performances from the previous week will be screened at the Comanche Drive-In, with a red carpet rolled out for the show’s stars.
“That first quarantine day, when the middle and high school stayed home, that was supposed to be one of our first big rehersals,” said director Tanner Oharah. “Everyone was like ‘are we canceling rehersals?’ No, that’s why we picked this show. We don’t have to, we’re all at our house!”
Oharah came across Zolidis’s take on Wilde’s 1895 comedy about mistaken and assumed identities over the summer, while he was searching for plays that would work within COVID-19 rules.
Most of the plays he found used vignette plot structures and limited the number of actors on stage at a time. In “Earnest,” as many as eight characters will be on the virtual stage at once.
“The kids were really excited when I showed them this was an actual, full-length play that people put on their resumé when they do this show. That was really exciting to be able to pull off,” Oharah said.
Another unique aspect of the performance is that, since the Trident company started the semester exactly twice as many players as “Earnest” has parts, most of the roles has been double-cast.
“Which turned into us needing twice as much rehearsal time as we normally would, because some performers are playing a different character each night of the performance,” Oharah said. “So Calvin Tattershall and Jordan Baxter are both playing Algernon Moncrieff and Dr. Chasuble on different days … the idea is to challenge the actors and give them more of an educational experience of what it looks like and how do you develop different characters and keep them different from each other.”
Performing a play over Zoom brings new challenges in itself.
“It’s been hard to learn what makes a similar effect to things we already know or were already doing,” Oharah said.
For instance, how do you direct the viewer’s attention when all of the characters are framed in static shots taking up equal space on the screen?
“Some of these actors have done a lot of work, and they know what makes them look good on stage, and those things may or may not look good on camera,” Oharah said. “Having to start from this point zero … even if you’ve done film work, this is a different thing too.”
In the end, though, the cast will get the opportunity to do something theater actors don’t normally get to do: watch their performance alongside the audience when the recordings of the first two performances are shown at the drive-in.
‘Movie stars! We’re going to do a red carpet meet-and greet thing,” Oharah said. “We’re going to line up in the field out there and let the cars drive by and honk at the actors, and they’ll be all dressed up in their fancy red carpet outfits before their screening.”
