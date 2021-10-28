Dare to venture into the secluded Sleepy Hollow on Halloween weekend with Buena Vista High School’s Trident Theatre Company in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Just try not to lose your head.
Based on the Gothic horror story by Washington Irving, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” follows the schoolmaster Ichabod Crane as he settles into life in Sleepy Hollow, his enamored pursuit of Katrina Van Tassel and consequent rivalry with town rowdy Abraham “Brom Bones” Van Brunt and, of course, his heart-pounding encounter with the ghostly Headless Horseman.
BVHS drama teacher and play director Tanner Oharah says the class was excited to have their autumn show fall on Halloween and looked to produce something spooky as a result.
“We looked through a ton of scripts, picked this story and then still had to look through a bunch of scripts because there’s lots of versions of this story,” Oharah says. “We got really excited about the storytelling aspect of it and taking people through that, building suspense through storytelling and just how legends grow and are built and how people come to believe what legends are. All those questions come up and it’s really fun to play with those stories.”
This specific script was chosen, Oharah adds, because everyone felt that it stayed true to the original story.
“The original stood the test of time,” he says. “Just by staging it, you’re changing a lot of what happens in a short story. We chose the one that felt like it kept the elements that made it famous.”
Senior Calvin Tattershall is excited for his roles of Geoffrey Crayon and one of the other villagers. This allows him to do more with the background and to play around with Crayon’s monologue, to bring his own interpretation to the story.
“I’ve never done something quite like it before where it’s a lot more of a scary sort of show,” he says. “There’s a lot of legends behind it, there’s a lot of myth, there’s sort of different stuff like that. I’m really excited to be able to portray that and how we can do that in movement and sounds and with lights and acting in general. I think it’s going to be really neat to discover how we’re able to manipulate that and turn it into this really neat experience.”
Senior Marlea Blonairz portrays the village parson who “oversees all the religious duties in the town, and he sort of mentors Ichabod somewhat,” she says. “It’s a very far departure from how I am normally, so it’s fun to get to play a role that’s definitely not me. It’s a pretty hefty role, there’s a lot of monologues in it. It’s really nice to be on stage again.”
Never far from the character Katrina are the country girls who boost Katrina’s ego while crushing on Ichabod. While the role isn’t a principle one, it’s one that senior Elena Dunn nevertheless enjoys for how she gets to use it.
“It’s really neat when you get an ensemble role in one of Oharah’s shows because he does a lot of work with character development in the rehearsals,” she says. “When you get an ensemble role, you can be super creative with your character because you’re not given a whole lot by the script, so I’ve been able to create this whole personality for myself. It’s been really fun.”
Dunn is also very happy to get to perform a show normally again instead of virtually after the pandemic had limited their previous shows.
More than 30 students, actors and technicians alike, will have the final production ready to spook audiences on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. A Halloween night show was considered, Oharah says, but ultimately the crew decided to give the audience an afternoon matinee and let them spend Halloween night enjoying their own festivities.
“I think it’s cool that we’re doing it on Halloween because I love the Halloween spirit and getting all frightened,” Blonairz says. “Definitely for a year that we can’t celebrate normally, it’s cool to come and see the show.”
Tickets can be purchased at bvhsco.booktix.com and will include the audience seat number reserved by the ticket. Any tickets still available for each show will be available at the door.
