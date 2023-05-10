In a recent guest column, Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker recognized cooperative wholesale power supplier Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association’s progress advancing clean energy and encourages Tri-State to take advantage of the cooperative provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Tri-State has 45 members, including Sangre de Cristo Electric Association.
Not only did Tri-State lead efforts to include cooperative provisions in federal legislation, we’re actively working with stakeholders and federal agencies on how the provisions can be implemented.
Tri-State worked with stakeholders like the Sierra Club, on these provisions, so that they could provide great opportunities to help keep electric rates in check, manage the costs of the energy transition and continue lowing emissions, once federal program details are officially announced.
Tri-State highlighted our progress in a recent voluntary public filing with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission regarding our resource planning efforts, and pursuit of IRA and other federal funding opportunities as part of our continued efforts to bring reliable, affordable and responsible energy to our members.
In that filing, Tri-State noted that it is aggressively pursuing IRA, and other federal and state funding opportunities, to realize the greatest possible benefit for its utility members, their electric cooperative consumers, and the rural communities that Tri-State and its utility members serve together.
In addition to the IRA, Tri-State also provided information on its pursuit of funding available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other funding opportunities.
Tri-State’s priority areas for pursuit of funding include transmission system investments for grid resilience, distributed energy resource management systems, and distributed generation and storage integration.
Tri-State also is evaluating funding availability to support other elements essential to its energy transition, including clean resource investment, stranded asset relief and emerging technology investments.
Additionally, as Tri-State pursues federal funding, it is interested in opportunities to support communities that are impacted by the transition away from coal.
Mr. Baker also asks why the IRA is not a more significant part of Tri-State’s 2020 Electric Resource Plan.
As we’ve explained to the COPUC in a filing, the answer is one of timing, as we first filed our resource plan in December 2020 and are already in the latter stages of a nearly concluded process, while the IRA was only passed in August 2022.
Tri-State will file another electric resource plan by the end of 2023, and we recognize that IRA funding may impact that filing.
We look forward to sharing relevant information on these impacts as appropriate in the context of our next resource plan.
Tri-State is a leader among electric utilities making the energy transition—including committing to emissions reduction targets for our Colorado wholesale electricity sales starting in 2026.
We will continue to lead in advocating for policy solutions with our stakeholders, similar to the IRA, to make our energy not just cleaner, but more affordable and always reliable.
Ingold is Chief Operating Officer of Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.
