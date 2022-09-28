Lindsey Trenkle’s podium finish at the Snowmassive Chase Saturday paced BV Racing’s team effort Saturday in Snowmass Village.
The BVHS mountain bike team brought home four other Top 20 finishes in the Colorado Mountain Biking League Piedra Division as well.
Trenkle finished third of the 25 racers in the JV Girls division with a time of 1 hour, 2 minutes, 10.12 seconds. Grand Junction’s JVG points leader Scarlett Hardie won in 55:20.77.
“Snowmass is Lindsey’s favorite course. Her pre-ride set her up mentally for race day,” BV Racing coach Kathy McMurry said. “She said that it helped her mental game so much to know how long the climb was and where she could make passes.”
That approach prepared her for a race to the wire.
“It came down to a sprint finish for third and Lindsey overtook the San Luis Valley girl (junior Valarie Goodland’s 30:36) at the line,” McMurry said. “The riders showed amazing sportsmanship with hugs and high-fives in the finish area.”
Jacob Young finished 15th in the Boys Varsity competition, recording a 1:12:36.79 time.
Legacy riders Avery Bott, 15th in JV Girls with 1:12:36.79 and Owen England, 20th in JV Boys with 50:08.35, and Aleeya Jacoves, 18th in Sophomore Girls with 1:46:28.12, also posted Top 20 results.
“The rest of the BV Racing team held solid,” McMurry said. “Snowmass is a tough course with over 700 feet of climbing per lap and a fast descent with a lot of turns. Our practices were geared for some of these specifics and racers felt the benefit.”
BV Racing is poised to take 10 riders to the state meet after the first three races.
“With the Nathrop race and home field advantage, there are a few that could get the job done and make the state qualification,” McMurry said. “The next 2 weeks we will focus on trail work and riding the Nathrop course, BV Racing will take to the singletrack on Sunday, Oct. 9,” she said. “Hope to see a sea of red in supporters out at the ranch.”
