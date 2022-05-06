I am happy to report that in less than 2 years Choose Life Toymakers has made and given away 4,600 toys.
With the cost of wheels for our toys tripling, I started looking in earnest for a new outlet. I found such a place at Woodpeckers Crafts. Their wheels and axles are high quality birch, made in the USA and sold in bulk, which makes them significantly cheaper than my previous outlet.
Since we use scrap wood for our toys and keep that wood out of the landfill, the only items we need to purchase for toys are the wheels and axles. Of course, we purchase glue and mineral oil and also buy supplies for our equipment. But we try to keep as environmentally friendly as we can.
One of the unexpected things about Woodpeckers is that each purchase accumulates points that can be used toward different things including having a tree planted.
As purchases accumulate, we will soon achieve a level where for every $1 we spend, we accumulate 10 points. For 1,000 points, Arbor Day Foundation will plant a tree in our name, three so far.
So for every $100 we spend for wheels and axles, we will earn 1,000 points and have another tree planted. For $100, we can make 200 toys to give away to kids.
In addition to this, we estimate that it would have taken 14 trees to make 4,600 toys if we bought our wood new from a lumber yard. This is based on each toy using a 5-inch 2x4, and a tree being 80 feet tall, 2 feet thick. We have kept 4,600 pieces of scrap out of the landfill.
Your donations to help buy wheels will now go toward making more toys than before and will also help plant trees.
Donations can be made to Choose Life Toymakers at Collegiate Peaks Bank Checks can also be made out to Choose Life Toymakers and mailed to Mary Lee Bensman, PO Box 456, Buena Vista CO 81211.
