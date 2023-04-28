The BV Public Works Department announced to the public that there will be a closure of the eastern northbound lane of US Highway 24 N from approximately 227 N Hwy 24 to 301 N Hwy 24 and a closure of E Sterling Avenue from Tabor Street to US Highway 24 N. This travel impact will be in place to repair a water main leak.
The closure was announced in the afternoon on Friday, April 28.
The Town of Buena Vista Water Department, the department responsible for fixing the leak, reported that this work will start on Monday, May 1, 2023. Local traffic will be impacted and a single-lane closure will be in place until the work is completed.
Every effort will be made to minimize the congestion and confusion created by this project. A traffic control plan will be implemented using signage and channelization barrels to identify the lane closure and work zone. The focus of this project is to prevent any waste of Town water and maintain the integrity of our public infrastructure.
If you have any questions, please contact the Town of Buena Vista Public Works at 719-395-6898.
