Buena Vista, located in a beautiful mountain valley with the Arkansas River flowing through it, had a natural terrain for development of various means of transportation.
The first to arrive after Native Americans on horseback and settlers in covered wagons were stagecoaches and freight wagons.
Barlow and Sanderson Overland Stage operated from Cañon City to Salida, on to Buena Vista and ending in Leadville.
Other stage lines operated at various times in the area including the McClellan, the S.W. Natt and the Watson.
Records show that more than 54,000 passengers passed through the area on these stages in 1879. The stagecoach companies made a good deal of their income contracting for the U.S. Mail.
Buena Vista had stage and freight lines that went to St. Elmo and over Cottonwood Pass to Aspen. A short line ran from the Colorado Midland Railroad depot down into town from 1887-1918.
Freight lines ran to mines in the mountains surrounding Buena Vista. These wagons hauled ore to various smelters in the area.
Buena Vista had a large smelter at the end of Main Street near the Arkansas River and one about 1/2 mile south of town.
Development of mines and smelters attracted three railroads.
The first to arrive was the Denver, South Park & Pacific.
It came out of Denver across South Park and down Trout Creek Pass, where it split and sent a branch into Buena Vista while the rest of the track went south to Nathrop.
There, it turned west and built into Chalk Creek Canyon to St. Elmo and through the historic Alpine Tunnel to Gunnison.
The South Park arrived in Buena Vista in February 1880. In June 1880, the Denver & Rio Grande arrived from the south.
Both of these railroads ran on narrow gauge track (3 feet between the rails). Chinese, Italian, Irish, Welsh, Scandinavian and other nationalities worked to build the tracks. Numerous others cut trees to make ties for the rails.
The last railroad to come into the Buena Vista area was the Colorado Midland, which came across South Park from Colorado Springs.
It kept its track on Midland Hill above the town because its main destination was Leadville and its builders did not want to lose altitude going north.
It arrived in July 1887 and was a standard gauge railroad (4 feet, 8-1/2 inches between the rails).
The railroads competed to be first into a mining area to get contracts for ore shipments. They also shipped mining materials, timber, supplies, food, dry goods, pianos – even mail-order houses from Sears and Roebuck and Montgomery Ward.
One of the most coveted contracts for the railroads was the mail route from the government.
Trains hauled charcoal to smelters in Leadville and other places. Kilns were located along tracks of the DSP&P as well as the D&RG.
Later, the railroads hauled coal to smelters, as well as for use as fuel for train engines and to the growing city of Denver.
As the number of ranchers and farmers grew, they shipped produce and stock out on the railroads.
They also received livestock from as far away as Mexico to fatten on the rich grass in the valley.
The railroads brought civilization to the small mountain towns, bringing teachers, preachers, shopkeepers, bar owners, nurses and doctors to work.
The residents needed shops, hospitals, schools, churches and housing. This gave jobs to the town and helped it grow.
For a short time, Buena Vista was the end of track for the railroads.
Eventually, the Colorado Midland and the Denver & Rio Grande expanded lines to Leadville.
The South Park drove a tunnel 1,700 feet through the Continental Divide to build on to Gunnison. The Alpine Tunnel was lined with California redwood.
The Colorado Midland drilled three short tunnels north of Buena Vista to extend its track to Leadville.
Buena Vista had three depots – the South Park, which now hosts a museum insice at McPhelemy Park; the Midland, now gone from up on the hill and the Rio Grande, which burned from train cinders in 1950.
The first railroad to discontinue service to Buena Vista was the Colorado Midland, in 1918.
The Denver, South Park & Pacific changed names numerous times. It was the Denver, Leadville & Gunnison and the Union Pacific, Denver & Gulf in the late 1800s and became the Colorado & Southern in 1899. It closed down in this area in 1926.
The Denver & Rio Grande became the Denver & Rio Grande Western in the 1920s and bought by the Southern Pacific and eventually the Union Pacific in the late 1900s.
The last train, a short freight from Climax to Pueblo, ran through the valley in 1999.
In the early 1920s, the new Pikes Peak Ocean to Ocean Highway came down Trout Creek Pass into Buena Vista and continued toward Leadville.
This route came from New York and crossed the U.S. to San Francisco, Calif., as highways eventually replaced many of the railroads.
