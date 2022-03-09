The Chaffee Shuttle received funding from the Federal Transit Administration in 2021 to conduct a transit planning study for the region, including Chaffee County and its neighboring communities.
This study is working to identify existing transit challenges and opportunities, by seeking input from community members and stakeholders about how to improve access to transit, and then develop a plan to meet the transit needs of all community members, including employers and employees, seniors, kids, tourists – everyone in the county.
“When the county adopted its Comprehensive Plan, issues were raised about how to provide more transit in the County, not just to move people from place to place, but also from the perspective of sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Hank Martin, Chaffee Shuttle Executive Director.
The Chaffee Shuttle has spent the past several months speaking with stakeholders and community groups to understand how transit could be improved in the county.
The project team has taken what they heard and developed a series of potential alternatives for different corridors, towns and cities in the valley and they are now seeking citizen and community input.
“This is the most important part of the study,” said Martin. “We want people to tell us what transit services they want and need. I’m really hoping for good responses to the survey and at the pop-up events.”
Everyone is being encouraged to review the potential alternatives and to rank their top five choices to improve transit/mobility in Chaffee County.
The potential alternatives are available for review and comment both online at slvtransitplan.com and at planned in-person pop-up events scheduled throughout Chaffee County on Thursday, March 10.
Feedback received will help the Chaffee Shuttle determine the alternatives most important to the people of Chaffee County and support the development of an implementation plan.
You can provide feedback on potential alternatives, learn more about the project, and subscribe to the project email list at slvtransitplan.com
You can also join the Chaffee Shuttle and its consultant team, FHU, at the in-person pop-up events on Thursday, March 10 at the following locations:
Town/City: Buena Vista
Time: 1:30-3 p.m.
City Market - 438 US-24, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Poncha Springs
Time: 9-10:30 a.m
LaGree’s True Value - 10100 US-50, Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Salida
Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Walmart - 7865 US-50, Salida, CO 81201
If you are unable to attend a pop-up event, please share your input at slvtransitplan.com through March 30.
