Buena Vista’s track teams brought back eight medal finishes from the Class 2A 2022 track and field state championships.
The Demons finished 15th with 25 points, Yuma won the team title with 59 points. The Lady demons finished 17th with 20 points. Cedaredge won the team title by 47 points with 118.
The unusual events left BVHS coach Adam Fuller with a touch of prose:
“Showed up to the meet on Thursday, temperatures were in the mid to high 80s.
“Friday - Woke up to snow and the meet was postponed a day and a half.
“Spent the day entertaining high schoolers. Found out we have some pretty good bowlers on our track team and they eat a lot of food when they are stuck in a hotel.”
When they were able to compete, senior Zaila Smith earned a third-place medal in the 3,200 run with a time of 11 minutes, 48.91 seconds and fourth in the 1,600 with 5:30.18.
Smith also took the final leg of the 4x800 relay team’s fourth place medal time of 10:36.62 with Mallory Salazar, Molly McMurry and Ella Coates.
The boys tallied points with three fourth-place finishes anchored by the 4x100 relay squad of Orion Herrle, Chandler Smethers, Jacob Phelps and Tam Flowers.
Brennon Pratt was fourth in the long jump with a flight of 20 feet, 2.5 inches. Chandler Smethers was fourth in the triple jump with 40-6.75 and Pratt was seventh with 40-0.5.
Nate Plottner earned a medal finish with a sixth-place finish in the 1,600 run in 4:35.81.
Fuller also wrote:
“Saturday - Late start to the meet but we ran fast on fresh legs and took a couple teams from low ranking spots to podium finishes.
“We had a lot of laughter, late night card games, bagels, hugs and tears for seniors, and proud coaches of some incredible competitors.
“If you see the following students this week or at graduations please join me in congratulating them on an incredible season and state performance.”
