The Buena Vista track teams upped the ante at a pair of big track meets last week in Colorado Springs.
“Cougar Classic was a big school meet and we competed very well with the competition,” Buena Vista track coach Adam Fuller said.
The Demons finished with two wins and three runner-up finishes at the Titan Invite hosted by The Classival Academy in Colorado Springs Wednesday. Friday at Garry Berry Stadium in the Springs, both teams fiished well back in the pack.
At the non-team scoring Titan Invite, Zaila Smith won the girls 3,200 run for Buena Vista with a time of 12 minutes, 11.76 seconds. Teammate Mallory Salazar was fourth in 13:28.18.
Ella Coates, Molly McMurry, Salazar and Smith were second in the 4X800 relay in 10:48.18.
Brennan Platt won the triple jump with a 41-10 mark and teammate Chandler Smethers was second at 41-0.
Orion Herrle, Chandler Smethers, Jacob Phelps and Tam Flowers took second place in the 4X400 relay with 3:41.07.
The girls set 13 season best marks and the boys six.
The girls finished in a three-way tie for 20th place with 10 points and the boys in a four-way for 26th at the Cougar Classic invite.
Smith was second for the Lady Demons in the 1,600 run with 5:36.72. The boys 4X400 relay was fifth in 3:40.89, Nate Plottner seventh in the 1,600 run with 4:47.80 and Pratt ninth in the triple jump at 19-6 for BV’s only Top 10 finishes.
The Demons set 11 season bests and the girls eight.
“We PRed a number of races and even on a windy day, most of our races 400 to 3,200 had multiple PRs,” Fuller aid. “We are loving the competition we are seeing at these last few meets and we are excited for the big weekend at Pueblo Twilight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.