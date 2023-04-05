The Buena Vista High School track teams competed at the Salida Invitational Track Meet last weekend and both teams brought back 10th-place finishes.
Platte Canyon, Centauri, Florence, Woodland Park and Salida rounded out the boys top 5. Woodland Park won the girls meet followed by Salida, Sanford, Platte Canyon and Cañon City.
BVHS head coach Adam Fuller put the showings in perspective.
“The team had a great day competing,” Fuller said. “We are moving athletes into different events to start to find our best event to compete at state.”
That’s not nearly as easy as it sounds, he said.
“The hard part is our kids are so talented that they can do a variety of events,” Fuller said.
Orion Herrle led individuals with a second-place finish in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches.
The girls 4X400 relay team of Mindy Griggs, Ella Coats, Daisy Lubbers and Hannah Wingo also finished runner-up with a 4 minutes, 29.96 seconds time.
“Throwers had a good showing under coach Ashley Davis,” Fuller said, “with nearly PRs from every thrower.”
Eli Flowers led the throwers with a third place finish in shot put after recording a 40-.04.50 flight with the orb. He tossed the discus 115-07.00 to take fourth.
Erin Bigley led the girls contingent with fourth in shot at 28-02.50. She was also fourth in the 200 run in 29.03.
Other top finishes for the Lady Demons included Hannah Wingo, 4th, 800, 2:42.47; Justus Adams, 4th, 3200, 16.42.03; Taiya Carl, 5th, 200, 29.19 and Daisy Lubbers, 6th, 1600, 6:20.07.
Sam Dylan finished third in the 3200 run in 11:53.14 for the Demons, the 4X200 was fourth and the 4X100 was sixth.
“This weekend we are headed to Pueblo to try out some relays in warmer weather. Our team has so many talented athletes that relays serve our team well,” Fuller said. “It’s good to have a standout athlete and this year we have several full relay team of standout athletes.
“Keep an eye out for the Demon relay teams as we prepare for peaking at state this year,” he said.
