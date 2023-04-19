Buena Vista track teams traveled to the Titan Invite hosted by The Classical Academy Thursday in Colorado Springs.
Orion Herrle led Buena Vista with a third-place finish in the high jump in the 21-team boys meet.
Herrle topped the bar at 5-feet, 8-inches on a day when 5-10 won.
“Orion had a great day in his events: 4x200, 4x100, 100m, HJ,” Buena Vista coach Adam Fuller said. “He warmed up, competed, cooled down, refueled. He was dialed in and diligent in the expectations of our athletes.”
He also took third place from a field of 27 competitors.
“His high jump was a great performance, although not the height we wanted but his confidence and technique made some great strides this meet,” Fuller said. “His composure to the competition really came out this meet. Excited to see this consistency in the coming weeks. “
Ethan Flavin finished eighth in the discus with 91-08.
The Lady Demons were led by the 4X800 relay team, which finished seventh in the 20-team meet. Katie Estes, Ella Coates, Daisy Lubbers and Hannah Wingo completed the event in 11 minutes, 25.18 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.