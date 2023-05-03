Buena Vista brought back a handful of medalist finishes from the Cougar Classic Invitational Friday at Garry Berry Stadium in Colorado Springs.
The Lady Demons finished ninth of 21 teams and the boys 10th of 24 teams.
“An all around great day to be a Demon track and field athlete. Cooler weather and favorable winds helped us get great finishes,” BVHS track coach Adam Fuller said. “We have taken two weeks off and focused on our training workouts and it proved to be effective.”
Buena Vista relay teams competed in three events each and medaled in all six events.
The Lady Demons finished fourth in the 4X100, 4X200 and 4X400 relays events while the boys finished fifth, fourth and third, respectively.
“Great finishes on our relays and we are priming up for a very competitive finish to the year,” Fuller said.
Sophomore Taiya Carl finished second among 60 competitors in the 100 dash with a 13.04-seconds timing. Sontee Keys of Doherty won in 12.9 and BV’s Maya Schuknecht was sixth in 13.30.
Erin Bigley finished fourth in the shot put with a toss of 29 feet, 6.50 inches.
Sam Dylan took fourth in the 1,600 run in 4:53.86 and Orion Herrle was sixth in the high jump at 5-9.
“The coaches were impressed with the level of focus and attention to detail that the athletes are putting into their pre-race routines,” Fuller said.
