Buena Vista competed at Saturday’s Thunder-Storm Invitational hosted by Pueblo West High School at the CSU-Pueblo Thunderbowl.
“Demons fought well with the bigger schools. There were 43 schools at the meet ranging from 1A to 5A, which bring a variety of competition,” BVHS track coach Adam Fuller said.
“Our coaching staff was very proud of how the Demon athletes showed up and performed well with all of their events.”
The Lady Demons finished 22nd of 25 teams, the boys 23rd of 28 teams.
The 4x800 relay team of Ella Coates, Daisy Lubbers, Hannah Wingo and Katie Estes led the girls squad with a fourth-place finish in 11 minutes, 3.15 seconds.
“Our relay teams connected with great handoffs and put us on schedule for the year,” Fuller said.
Eli Flowers led the Demons with a fifth-place finish in the discus at 123 feet even and eighth in the shot put with 40-0.5 feet.
“We had some great field events with Aman Wingo jumping a PR jump this week and Eli Flowers with a big disc throw,” Fuller said.
“We have a meet this Thursday evening at TCA in Colorado Springs where we will see another meet with high level of competition,” he said. “We have filled our schedule with tough competition to keep pushing us to challenge our own limits in running and field events.”
